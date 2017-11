Look at this clip and tell us if this sexual harassment by our former president? You decide.

To be fair, this was before the Democrats had an awareness of what sexual harassment is. It certainly is bawdy to use a polite, archaic term for what he’s doing.

In this clip, Barack Obama clearly is “excited”. The Stewardess turns and walks away quickly but the female reporters laugh like hyenas.

We posted this last year when the media was after Trump but ignored their own issues.