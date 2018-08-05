ISIS Calls for Biological Attacks on the West with Photos of San Fran

The FBI is monitoring ISIS followers in all fifty U.S. states. These madmen are here, in this nation.

The reason we need to close the borders off to illegal aliens, properly screen new entrants, and adequately monitor the visa overstays is even more evident in this next story.

ISIS has called for biological attacks in the West with photos of San Francisco, although they could hit anywhere.

A biological attack is the intentional release of a disease causing agent or poisonous substance produced by a living organism against humans, plants, or animals.

MEMRI, which monitors these terrorist sites, picked up the translation of the threat from a pro-ISIS website.

The media is ignoring it.

Even though Islam prohibits bio terrorism, ISIS says it’s okay in this case because they are “repelling aggression and reciprocity.”

San Francisco is a sanctuary city and it would be a good place for terrorists.

The promotion talks about spreading Hantavirus and Cholera.

Since there is poop on nearly every street in San Fran, they probably just need to wait it out. Hantavirus will appear on its own at this rate.

Democrats, with their open borders, sanctuary cities, and anti-law enforcement policies are putting us in great danger from these madmen.

ISIS HATES US AND WANTS TO DESTROY US

We need to be far more vigilant. These people want to destroy us.

In an article titled “Why We Hate You & Why We Fight You” in 2016, the Islamic State gives six reasons. Reason number one says it all:

We hate you, first and foremost, because you are disbelievers; you reject the oneness of Allah – whether you realize it or not – by making partners for Him in worship, you blaspheme against Him, claiming that He has a son [Christ], you fabricate lies against His prophets and messengers, and you indulge in all manner of devilish practices.

It is for this reason that we were commanded to openly declare our hatred for you and our enmity towards you. “There has already been for you an excellent example in Abraham and those with him, when they said to their people, ‘Indeed, we are disassociated from you and from whatever you worship other than Allah. We have rejected you, and there has arisen, between us and you, enmity and hatred forever until you believe in Allah alone'” (Al-Mumtahanah 4 [i.e., Quran 60:4]).

Furthermore, just as your disbelief is the primary reason we hate you, your disbelief is the primary reason we fight you, as we have been commanded to fight the disbelievers until they submit to the authority of Islam, either by becoming Muslims, or by paying jizyah – for those afforded this option [“People of the Book”] – and living in humiliation under the rule of the Muslims [per Quran 9:29].

