ISIS Reports That Their Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Is Dead

ISIS has admitted its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, according to reports in Iraq. This has not been confirmed by U.S. intelligence.

The terror group is said to have confirmed that the 45-year-old was killed in an air strike in the Iraqi province of Nineveh.

An alleged ban on talking about his death has been lifted and the jihadists are scrambling for a new leader of their death cult.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said today that it also had information from top ISIS group leaders confirming the death.

‘Top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emir of the Islamic State group, to the Observatory,” director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

“We learned of it today but we do not know when he died or how.”

It has not been confirmed by the Pentagon

The Pentagon said today that it had no information to corroborate the claims.

“We take any report of this nature with a large dose of salt,” Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told Fox News.

“We will verify it. We will look at the intelligence available … and we will give a statement when we have the requisite facts.”

Reports first came out of his death in mid-June

Back on June 11th, reports came out of Syria that al-Baghdadi was killed by the Kurds.

The leader of ISIS had reportedly been killed in an air strike as Kurdish-led anti-ISIS forces, backed by U.S. firepower, began the final assault on Raqqa, in Syria. The report came via Syrian state TV.

According to the reports, the world’s most wanted terrorist, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, with a $25 million bounty on his head, is said to have been killed when he was caught in a heavy artillery barrage on Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS (IS). It hadn’t been verified.

ISIS media Amaq had not confirmed it. His death has been erroneously reported before.

Al-Baghdad, a PhD. in Islamic Studies, was shown in an alleged death photo on a Syrian television station.