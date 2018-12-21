ISIS Sends Beheading Video of Scandinavian Tourist to Her Mother

Horrific images showing one of the murdered Scandinavian tourists beheading in Morocco have been sent to a victim’s mother, the DailyMail reported.

ISIS fanatics bragged about the killing of Dane Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and Norwegian Maren Ueland, 28. They spread the brutal footage on social media.

The clip, in which a suspected ISIS terrorist shouts ‘it’s Allah’s will,’ was also sent to friends of Ms. Jespersen via ‘private messenger.’

The monsters sent the horrible images of the slain tourists to the Facebook page of Ms. Ueland’s mother, Irene.

Some Moroccans bizarrely posted the images in a misguided bid to express sympathy along with calls for the killer’s execution.

The young women were in college together and were camping in a popular tourist area when the monsters grabbed them.

