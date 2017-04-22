Islamist Political Parties Are on the Rise in Europe, USA Is Next

Muslim political parties are rising in Europe with what appears to be foreign support. Sunni imams send out fundraising emails that sound like President Erdogan’s spiel and it is a known fact that DENK is actively supported by Diyanet, the “Presidency of Religious Affairs” in Ankara.

Holland’s Denk (“Think”) Party, established and led by two Turkish immigrants won three seats in the Dutch Parliament recently. These two use hatred against Jews and fear tactics to solicit funds.

Its platform: replace ideas of integration with “mutual acceptance” – a charming but antiquated idea in a culture where one group accepts gay marriage and the other is taught that homosexuals should be shoved off of tall buildings; an “acceptance monitor” to measure the extent to which such “mutual acceptance” has succeeded; and the establishment of a dedicated “anti-racism” police force.

They are inspiring more parties.

European Muslims will be watching the Equality and Justice Party (PEJ) in the French elections on Sunday, led by French-Turk Sacir Çolak. Like Denk, the party claims to be a voice for the downtrodden, aimed at fighting “inequalities and injustices,” according to a report by the Turkish Anadolu news agency. In reality, it represents Turkey’s interests and values.

It’s a sharia party.

Don’t forget that Turkish President Erdogan has spoken out against assimilation and integration and called on European Turks to reject Western values.

Austria, too, has seen a rise in Islamic political parties, such as the New Movement for the Future (NBZ), founded, like Denk and the PEJ, by Turkish immigrants. Unlike the others, however, NBZ has made little effort to hide its loyalty to Turkey.

Then there is the Lebanese-Belgian activist Dyab Abou Jahjah who is attempting to establish his newest political effort: a party (to date, unnamed) aimed at “Making Brussels Great Again, a la Bernie Sanders,” according to an interview in Belgian newspaper de Morgen. He was inspired by Denk.

Jahjah is famous for his anti-American, anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian and anti-European rants on Facebook.

Brussels also has the ISLAM party, which has already established itself in the Brussels area. Founded in 2012, ISLAM – which poses as an acronym for “Integrité, Solidarité, Liberté, Authenticité, Moralité” is unapologetically religious. Leaders pride themselves on following the Quran, not party politics.

These parties haven’t had a lot of success but they will keep trying until they do. This information comes from the one think tank collecting this data – The Investigative Project.

The Muslim Brotherhood started a political party/organization in Chicago in 2015 without much luck but they are very successful at lobbying and getting Muslim Democrats into positions of power. The Center for Security Policy reported it first. The head of that organization Sabri Samirah debated Pamela Geller.