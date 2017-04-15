An Island of Child Sex Traffickers After Years of Clinton’s Rescue Operation

All the billions collected by the Clintons to remake Haiti came from celebrities and other politicians like the Bush’s and it went for hideous hurricane-proof trailers, a luxury resort and to enrich Clinton’s brother. Haiti is still an awful place to live or even visit.

One of the most productive businesses is the sex trade. Watch this next clip. It’s horrific but you should know what’s happening.

29 child sex slaves RESCUED in Haiti by BASED special forces veteran-run OPERATION UNDERGROUND! pic.twitter.com/gUqtfQLE2o — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) April 14, 2017

Another success story.