Israel Blasts Obama for “Ironclad Information” U.S. Helped Draft the U.N. Resolution

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

President Barack Obama allowed the U.N. to unite against Israel with a really absurd claim that the Western Wall and Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City are occupied territory. These are the most sacred of Jewish territories. It pushes peace further away, David Keys, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said. He added that Prime Minister Netanyahu has tried to meet with Barack Obama on the peace issue many times and the U.S. president has always refused.

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu blasted Obama for it.

“The resolution determines that the Jewish Quarter is occupied territory. It determines that the Western Wall, the Kotel, is occupied territory. There is no greater absurdity than that,” Netanyahu said Saturday evening at a Hannukah lighting ceremony for IDF soldiers and veterans and victims of terror.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) also attacked the Obama administration, saying, “The UN, whose chief [outgoing Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon] only recently admitted is an organization biased against Israel, made an absurd decision because of the lack of leadership the U.S. has demonstrated over the last few years.”

Edelstein added, “If the Western Wall and Ramot [in Jerusalem] are occupied territories, then the UN must determine that New York should be immediately returned to the Indians.”

Yes and we should give Brighton Beach to the Russians, in fact, all of Alaska. Why don’t we give Minnesota back to Sweden or to go back further, let’s give all of the U.S. to the Native-Americans, something Obama and his minions would likely find fair.

Basically, the U.N. resolution says Israel is occupied territory, period, and they have no land to bargain with.

Netanyahu said that the “distorted and disgraceful” resolution was “the last straw,” but vowed that Israel would “overcome” it and “reevaluate all of our ties to the UN within a month.”

The prime minister further announced that he had already cut nearly $8 million in funding for five UN institutions he deemed “particularly hostile” towards Israel.

Netanyahu also recalled the Israeli ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal, two of the countries that proposed Friday’s UN Security Council anti-settlement resolution along with Venezuela. He also cut all Israeli government aid to Senegal, saying, “Those who work with us will gain, because Israel has a lot to offer the nations of the world. But those who stand against us will lose, because there will be a diplomatic and economic price for their actions against Israel.”

The prime minister also canceled an official visit to Israel by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in protest of Ukraine’s vote in favor of the resolution.

Netanyahu decried Obama for reneging on his own past policies.

“All of the U.S. presidents after [Jimmy] Carter met the American commitment not to try and dictate to Israel at the Security Council conditions for a final-status agreement. And yesterday, in complete contradiction to this commitment—including a specific commitment made by President Obama himself in 2011—the Obama administration carried out a disgraceful anti-Israel underhanded move at the UN.”

Netanyahu argued that “not only does the resolution not promote peace, it pushes it further away.”

He also believes as do most that the U.S. had a direct hand in drafting the resolution and re-introducing it after Trump brokered a deal to pull it on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Israeli prime minister said Sunday that they have “ironclad information” that the Obama administration had a large role in pushing the United Nation’s resolution on Israeli settlements.

David Keys told CNN’s Dana Bash that the Israelis have “ironclad information, frankly, that the Obama administration really helped this resolution and helped craft it, from sources internationally and sources in the Arab world.”

Keys added that the resolution is not only “deeply anti-Israel,” but a “last minute jab” at Israel by the Obama administration before the president leaves office next month.

The White House denies it, but in the least, he knew what was in it and sent out the message that the U.S. would not veto it.

“We have no doubt that the Obama administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated its versions and insisted upon its passage,” he said at Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting.

He vowed to “cancel” this resolution “just as we rejected the [1975] UN resolution that equated Zionism with racism,” noting that “it took a while, but that decision was canceled. It’ll take time, but this decision will be canceled as well,” adding that the way to do so will not be through “concessions” but through Israel and its “allies standing firm.”

The prime minister announced that the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump said it would embark “on an all-out-war against this resolution.”

“I spoke to many American leaders yesterday. I was happy to hear from the American congressmen—Democrats and Republicans alike—that they will fight this resolution with all means at their disposal,” he said.

“My friends, we are entering a new era that, as President-elect Trump said yesterday, is coming much sooner than most think. In this new era, there will be a steep price to pay, a much steeper price to pay, for those who try to harm Israel. And this price will be exacted not just by the United States, but also by Israel.”

In an effort to find a silver lining, Netanyahu said the resolution may have the effect of improving ties with countries around the world who side with Israel.

Obama let this happen on Hanukkah and Christmas eve. He wouldn’t want us to have a peaceful holiday, at least that is what many believe.

Barack Obama is incredibly worried his legacy will be gone when he leaves office, and he’s right to worry, it will be gone. That’s because Obama didn’t do the hard work of negotiating, but rather dictated through executive orders, memos and other easily erased fiats. One of his legacies was supposed to be peace in the Middle East but at Israel’s expense.