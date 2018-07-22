Israel’s Foreign Ministry SPOX Blasts CNN for “Manipulation” of the News

The Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson blasted CNN this weekend for “manipulation” of the news. The international community even knows the so-called journalists are leftist activists promoting an agenda instead of reporting news.

Arutz Sheva reported that CNN reversed the order of deaths in the Hamas attack, “manipulating” the news item to make it appear that Israel struck first, says Foreign Ministry.

CNN said Israel launched an attack on a Hamas military outpost that left Palestinians, Hamas operatives and an Israeli soldier dead. In fact, terrorists opened fire on Israeli soldiers on the border, killing an Israeli soldier. Israelis then attacked the Hamas outpost.

That’s a serious distinction.

The newspaper reported:

On Friday, terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip opened fire on Israeli soldiers stationed on the border, killing 20-year-old Givati Brigade Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi.

In response to the terror attack, Israeli fighter jets pounded Hamas positions inside the Gaza Strip, hitting roughly 60 different terror targets in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave. A day later, Gaza-based terrorists breached the Israeli border fence, prompting the IDF to shell a Hamas observation post in the Strip.

CNN International on Saturday presented the events in reverse order:

“Israel says one of its tanks targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza Saturday in retaliation for a border fence breach, one day after violence that left four Palestinians, including three Hamas militants, and an Israeli soldier dead,” CNN International wrote.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon responded via Twitter to the CNN news brief, accusing the media outlet of “manipulation”.

“No @cnni !!! You got it wrong and not for the first time – an Israeli soldier was killed by #Hamas and #IDF retaliated, protecting its country and citizens against murderous terrorists. By misrepresenting the facts you manipulate against #Israel! @cnni- STOP YOUR MANIPULATION!”

The really terrible thing is many other outlets repeated the fake news.