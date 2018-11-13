It Girl Cortez Bashes Amazon & Is Protesting with Green Commies

For her first day on the job, It girl Alexandria O-Cortez is tweeting furiously over Amazon and the 50,000 jobs they’re bringing to a dumpy area in Queens. She’s also joining other commies protesting fossil fuels and inequality.

Know-nothing commie girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “outraged” and Queens residents are “outraged”, she says, over Amazon putting up its headquarters in Long Island City, Queens. She finds it “extremely concerning”. The Democrat Socialist has a communist agenda and she is opposed to corporations getting tax breaks.

The Democratic Socialist, who cruised to victory in the midterm elections after beating Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Queens) in an upset primary win in June, fired off a series of tweets Monday night into Tuesday morning regarding the blockbuster plans.

“We’ve been getting calls and outreach from Queens residents all day about this. The community’s response? Outrage,” Ocasio-Cortez, who officially takes office in January, tweeted.

CONTROL THE CORPORATIONS – WHO THEY HIRE, WHAT THEY PAY, WHERE THEY HIRE FROM

In her online rage, she tweeted:

“We need to focus on good healthcare, living wages, affordable rent. Corporations that offer none of those things should be met w/ skepticism.”

Uh, commie girl, jobs bring those things and Amazon is expected to bring in the jobs. Employees will need apartments and they will buy things from the locals.

“It’s possible to establish economic partnerships w/ real opportunities for working families, instead of a race-to-the-bottom competition,” she tweeted. Cortez has the hackneyed lingo down pat.

No one loves corporate welfare but the fact is Amazon is forecast to bring in 50,000 jobs that would not exist in Long Island City if they hadn’t been lured with a limited term of tax breaks. In the long term, it will pay off.

She is worried about collective bargaining and the types of jobs Amazon offers. She tweeted, “Has the company promised to hire in the existing community?”

O-Cortez wants to control the corporation as Socialists/Communists are wont to do.

During her Twitter storm, she wrote, “Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here.”

Commie It girl is afraid they aren’t paying their “fair share”.

What does Amazon have to do with the incompetent leaders who haven’t taken care of the subways? Amazon will invest in the community by adding jobs and improving the depressed area.

Finally, she’s angry the area is being built up and “displacing working class” people. When it’s a dump, they want it fixed up, but when progress does take place, they condemn it.

Long Island City has been a dump forever and this might help improve the place. It can’t hurt. The local congressmen are joining her rants and they are protesting real estate developers.

FIRST DAY OF ORIENTATION FOR O-CORTEZ IS A PROTEST FOR GREEN COMMUNISM

Right now, the It girl is spending her first day of Freshman orientation in a sit-in at Nancy Pelosi’s office demanding “green jobs for all”.

Dozens of protestors with the far-far-left groups Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats were staging a sit-in. They loudly applauded their rock star when she joined them.

Ocasio-Cortez high-fived some of the protestors in the room as they giggled and swooned. Then she briefly and dramatically addressed the crowd. She’s the Tallulah Bankhead of communists.

“I just want to let you all know how proud I am of each and every single one of you. For putting yourselves and your bodies and everything on the line to make sure we save our planet,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to get to one hundred percent renewable energy in 10 years. There is no other option,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Ten years!

That’s right, she said ten years!

For information purposes, the Sunrise group are communists who are demanding a Green New Deal with full-throated wealth redistribution until all achieve equal education, income, wealth, and everything else.

This is Utopia man! And we don’t even have to work for it.

WATCH HER IN ACTION

.⁦@Ocasio2018⁩ kicks off first day of freshmen orientation with a protest ⁦@NancyPelosi⁩’s office. pic.twitter.com/KBVjLvHVPU — Nicole Gaudiano (@ngaudiano) November 13, 2018

Incoming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins sit-in in Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office calling for efforts to combat climate change: “We don’t have a choice.” https://t.co/uEMkN3JpIz pic.twitter.com/tMaaFGL0hR — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2018

This is the resolution for a select committee on a #GreenNewDeal @Ocasio2018 and our movement are demanding @NancyPelosi & the @HouseDemocrats champion. https://t.co/zXfQHCFbhI There’s nothing radical about moral clarity. Add your voice to ours: https://t.co/y6pz1MNYDU pic.twitter.com/Jl1ze8zm9P — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018