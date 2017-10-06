Ithaca Prof Says ‘God Bless America’ Is a “Warmongering Song”

An hour before the massacre in Las Vegas, a country music group sang, God Bless America. The entire audience sang while waving the flashlights on their phones as they moved back-and-forth to the music.

The video is heartbreaking and moving, but not to Professor Stephen Mosher at mediocre Ithaca college. Mosher says ‘God Bless America’ is a “warmongering song”. If he thinks that’s is warmongering, he might be crazy. He also thinks people who complain about kneeling NFL players are “jingoists” and the Anthem should no longer be played. It would silence the opposition since he thinks it’s political to play it.

“God Bless America” is a “warmongering song” that should not be played at sporting events, according to an Ithaca College professor.

“In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, the expressions of hyper-patriotism took hold,” Professor Stephen Mosher wrote in an op-ed for The Ithacan, “Irving Berlin’s warmongering song ‘God Bless America’ became our second, unofficial national anthem at the ballpark.”

“The ‘God Bless America’ sung at the concert in Las Vegas was not the song Irving Berlin wrote (in 1918 for a never produced Broadway show),” Mosher wrote in an email to Fox News. “It was also not the song Kate Smith sang on her radio show that inspired Woody Guthrie (who was often associated with the Communist party) to write ‘This Land is Your Land.’ It wasn’t even the ‘God Bless America’ that appeared in American popular culture after September 11, 2001.”

He added: “What was warmongering in 1940 was healing in 2001, and now is so much a part of the cultural landscape, its meaning has been ‘lost.’”

According to the library of Congress, Berlin wrote “God Bless America” as a “peace song” in response to the “fascism and war threaten[ing] Europe” in 1938.

Mosher penned another article for The Ithacan stating the NFL players can kneel, basically do whatever they want, during the Anthem, which no one would contest. Then he said people — jingoists – who think politics and the Anthem don’t mix will sing a different tune if the Anthem is not played. He thinks playing the Anthem and showing respect and love for the country is political.

Where do these hard-left professors all come from? This one came from the University of Massachusetts – that’s where he got all his degrees. No surprise there.

Here are the words of the “warmongering song.”

God bless America

Land that I love

Stand beside her

And guide her

Through the night with the light from above From the mountains

To the prairies

To the oceans

White with foam

God bless America

My home sweet home

From the mountains

To the prairies

To the oceans

White with foam

God bless America

My home sweet home

God bless America

My home sweet home