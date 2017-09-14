It’s 1984! GOP Investigators Say It’s Really Okay Susan Rice Lied And Unmasked!

House investigators let Susan Rice testify in private about her role in unmasking Trump campaign officials while she served as National Security Adviser. That has allowed them to selectively release the information they want to release, damage Devin Nukes and Donald Trump, and fully exonerate her.

Rice lied repeatedly and unmasked members of Trump’s campaign and Republicans on the committee are fine with it.

Former national security adviser Susan Rice told House investigators that she internally unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials in order to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, CNN reports.

According to the committee, Devin Nunes and Donald Trump are suddenly the villains. Susan Rice’s lies and vast number of unmasking requests are not a problem.

BACKGROUND

Let’s go back to Rice’s original statement. The day Devine Nunes accused her, she said, “I know nothing about this. I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that count today.”

As time went on, she said she didn’t know “what reports Nunes was referring to.”

Then in April, she said she never did anything “untoward”.

That takes us to yesterday. Rice was called to testify in secret. Multiple sources told CNN that her new statement was that she unmasked the senior Trump officials to figure out why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year.

The meeting allegedly took place before the UAE attempted to set up a backchannel between Russian and Trump transition officials. Obama was said to be unaware and feeling misled.

Susan Rice’s new story is that she did it, and she obviously lied about it, but it was for a really good reason. Therefore, it’s okay for politicians to lie to the American people over and over.

REPUBLICANS ARE FINE WITH IT

CNN reported that her explanation appears to have satisfied some influential Republicans on the committee. They are claiming it undercut both Devin Nunes and Donald Trump while raising new questions about whether any Trump associates tried to arrange backchannel discussions with the Russians.

“I didn’t hear anything to believe that she did anything illegal,” Florida Rep. Tom Rooney, a Republican helping to lead the panel’s Russia investigation, told CNN of Rice’s testimony.

Rep. Conaway, the Republican who took over the investigation from Nunes, said there was no reason to bring Rice in for further questioning.

“She was a good witness, answered all our questions,” Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican told CNN. “I’m not aware of any reason to bring her back.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said he believed people were satisfied with Rice’s testimony.

“I can certainly express my own view that I see no indication that she did anything at all wrong, and, in fact, I think that what she did in her role was perfectly appropriate,” he told CNN.

Judge Napolitano doesn’t agree and wants Mueller to investigate Rice and Obama:

BREAKING: Judge Napolitano Calls Mueller to Investigate Susan Rice & Obama for Illegally Unmasking & Creating FAKE Trump Russia Collusion !! pic.twitter.com/TFtEY1bhCS — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) September 14, 2017

Sean Hannity summarizes below. Rice not only unmasked a vast number of Trump campaign people, the information she obtained was sent to unknown others in government agencies during the run up to the election:

If USA received a nickel for every time Susan Rice Lied we could feed our homeless for a decade and Pay for the Wall !! pic.twitter.com/xLiJF4LZPN — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) September 13, 2017