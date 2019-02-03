It’s America in Iowa! Iowa Crowd Sings Anthem When the Recording Fails

When the recording of the national anthem failed to start, the Iowa crowd at a high school basketball game took over. They sang the anthem, not missing a note, the caption says.

Referees, players, and fans joined in, WHO-TV Channel 13 reported, supporting the North Polk and Roland-Story teams singing The Star Spangled Banner.

So the recording of the national anthem didn’t work at the @npgirlsbb game tonight. So the entire room sang the national anthem and no one missed a single beat. @SoundOFF13 pic.twitter.com/eQnPrxRk16 — Sam Lozada (@SamLozada) February 2, 2019

They were better than any recording.

“That’s the way it should be done all the time,” wrote one Facebook poster. “Hope this makes national news! Awesome!!” said another. It did Fox News picked it up.

“Wonderful show of patriotism … heartwarming,” said still another.

“