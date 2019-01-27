It’s CONFIRMED! Kamala Harris Slept Her Way to the Top

As we reported, Kamala Harris slept her way to the top. Former [corrupt] mayor of San Francisco Willie Brown admitted it but doesn’t see a problem with it.

The 84-year-old can’t understand the fuss of giving his young mistress state jobs while they slept together.

“Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago,” Brown wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was [California] Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

Brown, 84, pointed out that he also helped the careers of other prominent California Democrats, such as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.,” Brown wrote. “That’s politics for ya.”

This is one of our presidential candidates. She is known as the female Obama.

THE WALL, THE WALL, THE MEDIEVAL WALL

At the same time news of her past, such as it is, hits the airwaves, she is bashing Trump for his medieval wall. Is there anything more ridiculous than arguing against a wall, claiming it’s medieval? How stupid they must think people are. She says the wall is a “medieval vanity project.” To those of us concerned about our nation’s open borders, she looks the fool.

The only reason she’s against the wall is that the President and Border Patrol want walls or fences.

“For the people meant fighting transnational gangs that traffic in drugs, and guns, and human beings,” she said. “And I saw their sophistication, their persistence, and their ruthlessness.

“And folks, on the subject of transnational gangs, let’s be perfectly clear: The president’s medieval vanity project is not going to stop them,” she continued, prompting raucous applause from the crowd.

It’s a wonder who these people applauding her might be. The left complains of the President’s alleged lapses in morals, but she is greatly lacking and wins accolades despite it.

Oh sure, she’d be really tough. When she left the DA’s office, she said she would hide the gang database so they couldn’t be deported easily.

HER ORWELLIAN HISTORY WITH CRIME

As Attorney General, Harris turned her office into a government-sponsored enforcer investigating, repressing, threatening, muzzling political enemies and their free speech.

In April 2016, she demanded the confidential donor list of the conservative Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFP) which California does not require be released. She tried to make it mandatory but was shot down by Federal District Court Judge Manuel Real.

The goal was to harass, pressure, and retaliate against the donors.

Harris lied and said she wouldn’t make the AFP list public but she has.

What she did was illegal and she knew it.

Contributors to Proposition 8 lost jobs and were pilloried after their confidential list of names were released.

After 2013, Harris turned her office into an all-powerful regime that criminalizes dissent. Kamala and her army criminalized thought crimes with RICO-style investigations. And she was one of the first to go after EXXon.

She didn’t stop at sleeping her way to the top. Read the article on the link.