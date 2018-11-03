It’s Here! Trading a Girl Embryo for a Boy Embryo Over the Internet

A mom was walking along with her son when he saw two brothers walking by. He asked her when he would get a brother too. That got her thinking.

She had struggled to have children through IVF and has one embryo left — a girl. But she needs a boy. So, the 37-year old actress took to the Internet to trade her girl embryo for a boy.

“I’m doing this for my son,” she told The NY Post. “My husband grew up with sisters and wants a boy too. This is the way we want to complete our family.”

This couple are trading away her own flesh and blood.

The actress wrote on a forum: “Hello, we have been trying to give my child a sibling for three years . . . we want to complete our family with a son. We have a great quality female embryo. Would you like to consider a trade?”

She posted the plea to a number of Facebook support groups for IVF couples — and the outrage was immediate. People complained to forum moderators and her post was removed from one group’s page.

However, the would-be embryo trader was contacted by a forty-something California woman interested in a potential swap.

“She already has a toddler, and she has two male embryos left over,” said the actress. “Her husband . . . has six sons from another marriage and then they have a boy together.

It will work out if the husband of the California woman gives the go-ahead.

The embryo trade is unregulated — no ethics involved.

In Ontario, a judge decreed the value of a human embryo: “Justice Del Frate…decided each embryo was worth US$2,875.” It’s a sort of slave trade.

At least the embryos have value. Abortion lovers place no value on an unborn baby to the moment of birth.

Leftists must love this.