It’s Not Okay to Be White & “Angry White Men” Have to Give It Up

The relentless attacks on whites, especially white men, prompted someone to put up harmless signs on public fixtures that say, ‘It’s okay to be white’ in Fort Worth. The news crew found it “unsettling” and “concerning at the least”.

They don’t know why or what the intention was and that left them worried. That’s obvious but it escaped them nonetheless.

One woman in the neighborhood oddly appeared to understand it to be discriminatory. It’s racist to say ‘it’s okay to be white’?

THE COUNCIL MEMBER DEFINES HATE SPEECH AS ANYTHING OFFENSIVE TO SOME

Council member Cary Moon “condemns any type of literature sign that is posted that may be offensive to some.”

That takes hate speech to a whole new level, which is what the statists want. The reporters and councilman thinks they are defamatory.

It’s a Class C misdemeanor and they want neighbors to call the police if the signs go up so they can investigate an prosecute.

WATCH THE MEDIA FREAK OUT:

WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT WHITE MEN

The reporter didn’t bother to mention Don Lemon’s recent anti-white racist, which could likely be the reason for the signs.

“I keep trying points out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity, but we keep thinking the biggest terror threat is something else [the invaders].”

“So we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right,” Lemon declared. “We have to start doing something about them.”

“ANGRY WHITE AMERICAN GUYS” — YOU’RE TIME IS UP

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Moore said that he, being an “angry white guy over 50 with a high school education,” is part of President Trump’s targeted demographic.

But he said he and his “fellow angry white American guys” have been “running the show for 10,000 years,” and it’s time to give someone else a chance.

