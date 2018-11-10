It’s the RESISTANCE! Brenda Snipes Will Not Comply

Board of Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes was ordered by a judge to turn over vote counts. The court also found her in violation of state public record laws. The law doesn’t matter to her. She has refused. At the same time, election officials in Palm Beach threatened journalists.

Court has just ordered #BrowardElections supervisor to turn over vote counts. Furthermore,the court found her to be in violation of state public record laws. https://t.co/atCE7eMn2X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

Snipes defied a court order to allow state officials to inspect the voter records she’s been handling.

“That was supposed to be complied with by 7:00. The lawyers for Brenda Snipes will not allow our team to come in and comply with the court order,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz revealed Friday on Fox News.

“That very same order ruled that Brenda Snipes violated the Florida Constitution by not allowing access to these important records.”

This is the new strategy of the Resistance. Rick Scott won and Ron DeSantis won but the left is trying to redo the election. Mark Elias, Hillary’s lawyer who is running the leftist show, said they are in Florida to win.

THEY ARE ALSO INCLUDING INVALID VOTES WITH VALID ONES

The Miami Herald is reporting Broward’s elections supervisor ‘accidentally’ mixed more than a dozen rejected ballots with nearly 200 valid ones. There is no solution for it now.

Senator Marco Rubio tweeted yesterday: A new & troubling allegation has emerged. A statement under penalty of perjury that # PalmBeachCounty filled out new ballots to replace damaged ones without allowing campaign representative to witness the process of creating the new ballot as required by # Florida law.

THEY THREATENED JOURNALISTS

This next story is amazingly unbelievable.

#PalmBeachCounty elections supervisor bans media cameras from public ballot counting & threatens them with arrest. How much more will it take to convince skeptics that what is happening in Palm Beach & #BrowardCounty is not a normal elections process? https://t.co/NzoNAYCZFN — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

The latest is election officials in Florida’s Palm Beach County threatened the media’s own journalists and reporters with arrest for trying to record them counting and reviewing election ballots during a PUBLIC meeting.

“Breaking from normal practice, the Palm Beach County elections supervisor banned media from filming and photographing the high-profile midterm election ballot review process,” The Palm Beach Post reported early Friday evening.

“Five Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies watched the meeting both from inside the room and behind the glass windows lead inside. Under threat of arrest and removal from the meeting, reporters shut down their cameras.”

BALLOTS FOUND AFTER MIAMI-DADE SAID THEY WERE DONE

Additionally, dozens of boxes filled with mail-in ballots are still sitting inside a Miami-area mail distribution center, according to photos obtained by The Miami New Times. They were found the same day Miami-Dade announced they were done. That county has had serious problems over the years and they too are liberal stronghold as are Broward and Palm Beach Counties.