It’s Their “Intention”! Migrants Practice Storming the Border En Masse

Thousands of migrants, including criminals and former deportees, are planning to rush the border illegally. They have even practiced jumping the fence.

“They have that intention,” Sergio Tamai, a founder of Angels without Borders, a group helping the migrants, told Telemundo 20 in San Diego. “I believe that thousands could make that jump.

At least 3,000 migrants have already arrived in Tijuana, some have reported 6,000.

The federal government estimates the number of migrants could grow to 10,000 in the coming weeks, or months. It won’t stop either. There is no end in sight. We have criminals, probably terrorists, communists, future Democrats pouring across our borders.

THEY’RE IMPATIENT

They have grown impatient. Telemundo writes: The American dream of jumping over the wall and reaching the U.S. remains latent in the hearts of the Central American community.

“Most of us, yes, we want to be on the other side,” Jorge Molina, a Honduran migrant, told Telemundo. “Some want to jump over the wall, others to go another way, and others want to wait and see what kind of response they get.”

In hostels, there is some talk of the possibility of a massive crossing.

“We were going to make that fence, that jump…,” said Sergio Tamai, the founder of Ángeles sin Fronteras, referring to the intention of the migrants.

That intention of thousands has generated the closure of ports of entry.

“Several groups came yesterday,” Tamai said. “They have that intention, I believe that thousands could make that jump.”

JUDGE TIGAR MADE IT EASY TO COME IN ILLEGALLY

However, a judge’s ban on the decree of President Donald Trump to deny asylum to anyone crossing illegally could make this practice easier.

Guillermo Carrasco, a migration lawyer in Tijuana said he thought there is an easy way now. The 9th Circuit jurists have made it impossible to detain and deport these people.

In Playas de Tijuana, some migrants have already practiced jumping the border fence.

“A human stampede would be an immediate provocation to the U.S. and a justification for Donald Trump to affect the binational economic dynamic”, said Manuel Monárrez, an alderman in Tijuana.

That is what the migrants want though, isn’t it, they want to cause trouble to make the President look bad. It’s certainly what their funders want.

