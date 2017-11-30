Jake Tapper’s Producer Gets Canned Over 3 Sexual Harassment Allegations

CNN has fired Jake Tapper’s senior producer Teddy Davis over multiple harassment allegations “that does not align with the standards and values of CNN.” Three women had complained about Davis,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi.

Fake News CNN has values? Who knew?

Tapper confirmed.

This tweet is accurate. When CNN executives were told about these complaints, they reacted swiftly and appropriately, as they should. Workplaces need to be safe and I am fully supportive of CNN’s action. https://t.co/S4ZPNfTCPm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 29, 2017

What if some of these men are innocent? What happened to due process in this country? This is like the Salem Witch Trials. We don’t like Teddy Davis but we sure hope these women are telling the truth. They’re ruining his life and it better be for the truth.

Remember Duke LaCrosse and UVA!

Garrison Keiller was also fired today by Minnesota Pubic Radio for an allegation from one woman and one incident. He says she was a friend he was consoling and he touched her bare back. He apologized immediately after, according to him.

Effective immediately, MPR said, it will no longer distribute and broadcast Mr. Keillor’s remaining programs, “The Writer’s Almanac” and “The Best of A Prairie Home Companion Hosted by Garrison Keillor.”

Jon McTaggart, the president of Minnesota Public Radio, said in a statement that “all of us in the MPR community are saddened by these circumstances.”

He added: “While we appreciate the contributions Garrison has made to M.P.R., and all of public radio, we believe this decision is the right thing to do and is necessary to continue to earn the trust of our audiences, employees and supporters of our public service.” The network did not elaborate on what it called Mr. Keillor’s “inappropriate behavior.”

Later on Wednesday, The Star Tribune of Minneapolis published an email from Mr. Keillor in response to a reporter’s questions, giving his version of an encounter with an unidentified woman.

“I put my hand on a woman’s bare back,” he wrote. “I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it.”

Mr. Keillor claimed that they continued to be friends “right up until her lawyer called.”

Some of the accusations against the men being accused are shaky. While we have no use for the far-left Keillor, we hope he had due process.

The Sentinel believes this witch hunt has Donald Trump as the end goal. They will go after him during the election.

Another one bites the dust!