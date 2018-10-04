James Baker Provides “Explosive” Testimony on Spygate

James Baker is the former FBI general counsel who has turned state’s evidence. He is at the heart of the FISA abuse scandal — spy gate. Some of his testimony this week behind closed doors has been characterized as “explosive”, Rep. Mark Meadows reported.

It is interesting that it hasn’t been leaked yet. Democrats always leak what is favorable to them.

“Some of the things that were shared were explosive in nature,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Fox News. “This witness confirmed that things were done in an abnormal fashion. That’s extremely troubling.”

Meadows claimed the “abnormal” handling of the probe into alleged coordination between Russian officials and the Trump presidential campaign was “a reflection of inherent bias that seems to be evident in certain circles.”

The FBI agent who opened the Russia case, Peter Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page and others sent politically charged texts, and have since left the bureau. Strzok was escorted out the door.

Baker, who had a close working relationship with disgraced FBI Director James Comey, left the Bureau earlier this year.

The lawmakers would not provide many specifics about the private transcribed interview, citing a confidentiality agreement with Baker and his attorneys. However, they indicated in broad terms that Baker was cooperative and forthcoming about the genesis of the Russia case in 2016, and about the surveillance warrant application for Trump campaign aide Carter Page in October 2016.

