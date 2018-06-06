James Comey, Trashing Trump in Canada, Called ‘Insubordinate’ by IG

Reports out of ABC News indicate that the Inspector General report will say James Comey “defied authority” at times. The Office of Inspector General has delayed the report for two more weeks. Many fear the delay is to give lawyers and others time to water-down the report.

The President is concerned about that too. He tweeted: “What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey,” Trump said on Twitter. “Hope report is not being changed and made weaker!”

The DoJ says they don’t do that to OIG reports.

COMEY IS INSUBORDINATE

A source told ABC News that the draft report explicitly used the word “insubordinate” to describe Comey’s behavior. Another source agreed with that characterization but could not confirm the word.

In the draft report, Inspector General Michael Horowitz also rebuked former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for her handling of the federal investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s personal email server, the sources said.

The concern is the use of euphemisms, such as, “defied authority”, “insubordinate”, and “rebuked”. Is this going to be a simple letter in the file for people already retired instead of criminal complaints? Is Andrew McCabe the only one to be punished? He’s the fall guy?

The IG is concerned that Comey usurped the Attorney General’s authority by making the decision to not indict Hillary when he reopened the Hillary email case shortly before the election.

The former attorney general Loretta Lynch made it worse by accepting his decision.

It’s no big deal insofar as Comey is concerned.

“The honest answer is I screwed up a couple of things, but … I think given what I knew at the time, these were the decisions that were best calculated to preserve the values of the institutions,” Comey told ABC News. “I still think it was the right thing to do.”

Even if watered down, it’s somewhat of a victory for the Trump administration in that it supports the firing of James Comey. It might support the Trump argument that the DoJ/FBI is biased against Trump and favored Hillary.

Unprofessional Comey in Canada

The biased, traitorous James Comey is in a foreign country telling the world’s leaders to not trust a thing President Trump says. Comey, himself, is a bald-faced liar. This is not how a former FBI Chief should behave.