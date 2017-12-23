James Comey Whines About Potential Leaker Friend Stepping Down

The man who corrupted the FBI while serving as Director to get Hillary Clinton off the hook is whining about the FBI being picked on for partisan gain. It’s not the entire FBI, it’s a few powerful men at the top.

In a tweet, he lamented: Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be.

James Comey, a self-confessed leaker, doesn’t even know what’s legal or not apparently. Baker is accused of leaking and, if that is why he is stepping down, he is lucky to be getting off that easy.

It looks like FBI Director Christopher Wray is draining the swamp but the New York Times claims Wray is also under pressure from President Trump to reassign Comey loyalists within the agency.

The media turns everything – literally everything – into an attack on Trump.

James Baker has a history tied to the Clinton scandal. He had a hand in writing Comey’s exoneration of Clinton.

Hillary was potentially allowed to walk, and if so, not by law-abiding men, but by corrupt men, Comey included.