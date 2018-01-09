James Damore Sues Google for Bias Against Conservative White Men

James Damore is the former Google computer tech who was fired for sharing an email about the biased, overly-hyped diversity culture in Google. He filed a class action lawsuit against the world’s most powerful search engine, claiming they discriminate against conservative white men, Fox News reports.

He’s not even a conservative, he’s a Libertarian, but he wanted all opinions to be heard as he wrote in his memo. This is a man who finds value in varied opinions. Background information can be found on this link.

The suit was filed Monday in Santa Clara Superior Court. Damore is joined in the lawsuit by another former Google engineer, David Gudeman.

In the lawsuit, both men claim they were “ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males.”

It added that Google bases opinions on their “membership” in groups with the proper characteristics instead of on “individual merits”.

Damore told Fox Business that Google still engages in “harassment and career sabotage of anyone that expresses a conservative viewpoint, and there’s constant shaming and attacks against white men within Silicon Valley.”

The same opinions have to be “regurgitated” in the “echo chamber” of “groupthink”.

The lawsuit continues: “When Plaintiffs challenged Google’s illegal employment practices, they were openly threatened and subjected to harassment and retaliation from Google.”

Read more at Fox News