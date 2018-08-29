James Woods Blasts Comrade Bernie As He Tries to Topple Amazon

Revolutionary old guy Bernie Sanders has moved on from attacking Disney to attempting a coup at Amazon.

FIRST HE CAME FOR DISNEY

Recently, comrade Bernie tried to rally Disney workers to launch a full-out attack on their employer. He literally called for a revolution for higher wages which would have cost many their jobs.

The local officials weren’t happy.

“While touting himself as a friend of the working man, Bernie has come all this way to support a measure that will result in thousands of lost jobs for the people of Anaheim,” Todd Ament, the CEO of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, reportedly said in a written statement.

Disney hit back. “Mr. Sanders continues to distort facts to grab headlines,” Disney spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told the Guardian. “[Sanders] should focus on his own state of Vermont, where the minimum wage is $10.50/hour.”

NOW IT’S AMAZON’S TURN

Here we go again. This time the angry red diaper baby is after Amazon.

Amazon took to its blog early Wednesday to hit back at “inaccurate and misleading” criticisms from Sen. Bernie Sanders in an unusual political post from the tech giant.

“Senator Sanders continues to spread misleading statements about pay and benefits,” representatives for the company wrote on its Day One blog. “Amazon is proud to have created over 130,000 new jobs last year alone. In the U.S., the average hourly wage for a full-time associate in our fulfillment centers, including cash, stock, and incentive bonuses, is over $15/hour before overtime. We encourage anyone to compare our pay and benefits to other retailers.”

There’s more and you can read it here.

James Woods had his usual great comeback to back up Amazon. “Amazon is a spectacular engine driving an extraordinary economic recovery and #BankFraudBernie can’t wait to destroy it,” Woods tweeted.

Amazon is a spectacular engine driving an extraordinary economic recovery and #BankFraudBernie can’t wait to destroy it. https://t.co/xHlWSo2x9z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 29, 2018

The bank fraud is a reference to his and his wife’s bank fraud.

Woods nailed it. Bernie is a Communist and he wants to destroy businesses. He’s also one of the most negative people on earth who can’t find anything good in our booming economy. He’s always looking for oppression but his policies will cause oppression.

Meanwhile, worker satisfaction with their jobs is at the highest level since 2005, NTK Network reported.