James Woods, Hannity, Greeenwald Absolutely Destroy CNN

On July 27th, CNN claimed that Michael Cohen planned to testify that the President knew about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians beforehand and even directed it.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, later confirmed in a Washington Post report that he was the source for the story, walking back his claim that Cohen knew Trump was aware of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“I regret not being much clearer in saying I’m not sure about this story,” Davis, who is an opinion contributor at The Hill, told NBC News.

Every news outlet, except CNN, retracted the story.

There is no evidence whatsoever that this is an accurate story.

CNN is sticking by their fake story anyway which puts a whole new meaning to the words, ‘fake news’.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump trolled the fake news network. He tweeted, “CNN is working frantically to find their “source.” Look hard because it doesn’t exist. Whatever was left of CNN’s credibility is now gone!”

CNN is working frantically to find their “source.” Look hard because it doesn’t exist. Whatever was left of CNN’s credibility is now gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

When the President tweeted about “sloppy Carl Bernstein” for making up the story yesterday afternoon, CNN doubled down, claiming they don’t lie and didn’t make a mistake.

That was another CNN lie.

CNN DOUBLES DOWN AND LOOKS FAKE BEFORE THE WORLD

The President tweeted “CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News”.

The audacious CNN tweeted a dishonest defense of their veracity and stuck up for Carl Bernstein, an obsessed anti-Trumper.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.”

Bernstein is standing by the debunked story.

JAMES WOODS WEIGHED IN

Sean Hannity and reporter Glenn Greenwald made CNN look even more ridiculous than they already do.

Hannity blew up CNN and their lying report. He condemned them for their “latest in a long list of shady, anti-Trump reporting,” culminating in their fake Trump Tower story.

MAKING CNN LOOK EVEN DUMBER IS EASY

All you have to do to make CNN look silly and even more dishonest is to play their own clips.

Hannity has a very fine montage on this clip.

GLENN GREENWALD MADE A GOOD POINT

Investigative reporter Glenn Greenwald, who will never be accused of being right-leaning, also called them out. He doesn’t want to diminished because of their outrageous and disgraceful lies.

He pointed to their prior words to make them look like the liars they are.

For those suggesting the CNN scandal is insignificant – that CNN getting caught telling an outright lie to the world about its sourcing, and now refusing to acknowledge it, is trivial – watch how they described the importance this story when they first unveiled it: pic.twitter.com/CKp8tDCoAH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 29, 2018

HAVE A LAUGH

