James Woods’ Hysterical Response to CNN’s Coverage of a Body Part

You might not have this important piece of information unless you watch CNN and read the far-left Guardian.

Prostitute, stripper, porn star, Stormy Daniels has written a dirty book that has been covered by the Guardian. In it, she spends time describing President Trump’s very personal body part. [Okay, I’ll say it, I’m not 12, his penis.]

The Guardian actually spent time on that section but no one does it as well as CNN who covered it on a primetime show with their ‘star’ journalist.

JAMES WOODS AND OTHERS ARE ON IT

James Woods has it covered with a couple hysterical responses.

Pray God he doesn’t do Bernie and Hillary next… https://t.co/ZixFEI8okP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 19, 2018

Well, if anyone’s going to be an expert on penises, it would be an old washed up whore. God CNN is just painfully embarrassing at this point….. https://t.co/3FNpwepJK9 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 18, 2018

CNN’s Jake Tapper and the Golden Age of Journalism, lol. https://t.co/PxtUPOYEsZ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 19, 2018

Over the past 24 hours, CNN spent 10 minutes debunking a meme and hours discussing the shape of a man’s penis…. they’ve officially become the stereotypical table of annoying drunk sorority girls at every brunch. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 19, 2018

While CNN uses their award-winning Afghanistan journalist to cover a penis, Fox is reporting actual news.

The economy is booming, the President is working hard to help flood victims (remember them?), and Kim Jong-un promises to denuclearize.

Peter Ferrara: “Recovery really got started on election day, 2016. It took Trump’s tax cuts and deregulation to get the economy booming. pic.twitter.com/dOkc9D2Igl — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2018

.@POTUS: “To the families who have lost love ones, America grieves with you and our hearts break for you.” pic.twitter.com/QoE7Sr7QbJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2018