James Woods’ Hysterical Response to CNN’s Coverage of a Body Part

By
S.Noble
-
2

You might not have this important piece of information unless you watch CNN and read the far-left Guardian.

Prostitute, stripper, porn star, Stormy Daniels has written a dirty book that has been covered by the Guardian. In it, she spends time describing President Trump’s very personal body part. [Okay, I’ll say it, I’m not 12, his penis.]

The Guardian actually spent time on that section but no one does it as well as CNN who covered it on a primetime show with their ‘star’ journalist.

JAMES WOODS AND OTHERS ARE ON IT

James Woods has it covered with a couple hysterical responses.

While CNN uses their award-winning Afghanistan journalist to cover a penis, Fox is reporting actual news.

The economy is booming, the President is working hard to help flood victims (remember them?), and Kim Jong-un promises to denuclearize.

