James Woods Locked Out of Twitter for Possibly Interfering in the Election

A woman named Sara Miller, who says she is actor James Woods’ girlfriend, tweeted that he was locked out of Twitter on Thursday after he posted a satirical meme making fun of the soy boys.

Soy boys are feminist, nonathletic, never been in a fight, will probably marry the first girl that has sex with him, and likely reduce all arguments to labeling the opposition as “Nazis”. They have been emasculated and have no masculine qualities left.

The actor is accused of posting a tweet that could influence the election. What Twitter is really saying is any differing opinions will be eliminated so they — Twitter — can affect the election.

THE STORY

The conservative firebrand is locked out until he signs back in and deletes the tweet. Miss Miller says if you know him, you know he won’t delete a tweet.

The notice he received actually claims the meme contains text and imagery that has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.

Apparently, the insane Democrats can promote Pajama Boy as a role model but no one can tease the issue.

There is no freedom for conservatives or an avenue in the public airways for any opposing opinions. The Stalinists are setting up the Soros echo-chamber throughout the media.

This is the tweet and it would be a real shame if it was continuously retweeted.

This is the tweet @RealJamesWoods was locked for. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the “Streisand Effect” kicked in and it was retweeted 10,000 times? Retweet at your peril. @jack is watching… 👀#FREEJAMESWOODS pic.twitter.com/eIZpGkOk6A — Sara Miller (@Millerita) September 21, 2018