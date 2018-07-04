James Woods Points to the Spirit of Independence Day in the Liberals’ Minds

The leftist Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti tweeted for Independence Day: # Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles and even small ones can cause a lot of damage. This watermelon was completely destroyed by a firework the size of a stick of gum. This # FourthOfJuly be safe, find a professional show near you: http://mayor.la/TscG30kLVcz

Whatever happened to ‘Happy Independence Day?’. James Woods responded: So, that looks like so much fun. Nice ad campaign. Really effective… #liberals

The truth is liberals aren’t liberal about much — lawless yes, liberal, not so much. They are fascists when it comes to things they disagree with and they are manipulators and social engineers, plus they take the fun out everything imaginable.

Leftists generally won’t call Independence Day anything but July 4th — seems like that is intentional. The far-left LA Times came out today with this title, The Fourth of July brings some of the year’s worst air pollution. You can thank fireworks.

The left wants to end the practice of fireworks on the 4th of July. At various times, they have done something different. They promoted fireworks on inappropriate holidays like Memorial Day. It appears they want to take away from our Independence Day celebrations.

Among other things, the LA Times wrote: Americans’ fervor for Fourth of July fireworks has some unfortunate side effects. There’s a jump in fires, gruesome injuries and runaway pets spooked by the noise.

They are fun, aren’t they? Behind all this is an effort to change our holidays, thus changing our history and what Americans think is important.

In 2012, Google decided to celebrate July 4th by lauding committed Communist Woody Guthrie and his Marxist song.

Google chose as its July Fourth logo a line from a song by Woody Guthrie, an admitted communist radical and a long time apologist for Stalin who used to write for the Daily Worker.

In fact, the song in question was Guthrie’s response to Irving Berlin’s ‘God Bless America’, a song he hated. “This Land Is Your Land”, written in 1940 is essentially a Marxist oriented protest song, if you look at the entire lyric instead of what’s usually sung.

Here’s one stanza:

As I went walking, I saw a sign there,

And on the sign there, It said “Private Property”

But on the other side, it didn’t say nothing!

That side was made for you and me.

This year, they did say ‘Happy 4th’ with a silly icon of the Statue of Liberty. The leftists think the Statue of Liberty is welcoming welfare recipients, criminals and miscreants to the U.S.

It happens to be the 4th of July but it’s really Independence Day, the day when we shoot off fireworks. Don’t let the leftists ruin it.