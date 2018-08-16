James Woods Reminds Us How Lucky We Are Hillary Didn’t Win

Hillary Clinton lauded the 11-year-old girl who “took a knee” during the pledge of allegiance at school, cheering her on in a tweet, exclaiming, “Keep up the good work.”

This is who the Democrats are. They hate America.

Clinton shared the child’s disrespectful performance and linked the video.

It takes courage to exercise your right to protest injustice, especially when you’re 11! Keep up the good work Mariana. https://t.co/vnGheuWyJ0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 15, 2018

No, Hillary, it doesn’t take courage, it takes a disrespectful attitude and a Democratic parent “inspiring” her. A child of 11 doesn’t come up with this on her own. She’s been indoctrinated in anti-Americanism.

James Woods Responded

Amazing that she can still find new ways to remind us how her election debacle saved the country from disaster. https://t.co/cne4wp0483 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 16, 2018

Caleb Hull of the Independent Journal Review tweeted accurately: “The student reportedly has strong beliefs about radical injustice, sexism, gay rights, and President Trump’s proposed wall at the Mexico border.” AKA the parents of the 11–year–old have brainwashed her.

The child was allegedly inspired by the NFL. Give me a break. How stupid do they think we are?

As if this isn’t bad enough, the unAmerican, far left ACLU has pressured the school to change its policy, after 11-year-old Mariana Taylor says she was reprimanded for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Probably in response to this, and to the New York Governor trashing America, James Woods suggested a new Democrat slogan.

#Democrats adopt new campaign slogan: “AMERICA SUCKS!” — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 16, 2018

In case you missed it, Andrew Cuomo says “America was never great.” Isn’t that nice that Democrats are being honest? Always before they damaged the country [and they do it now], but in the past, they pretended to be patriots.

Democrats appear to be anti-American now.

NY, Our Governor: