Jeff Flake Defends Brett Kavanaugh Like a Moonbat

Jeff Flake is a liberal which was eminently clear on Face the Nation Sunday in an appearance with his good friend, far-left Chris Coons.

Flake was supposed to be the Republican taking Judge Kavanaugh’s side.

Flake was absolutely ridiculous in the way he defended Brett Kavanaugh. Instead of supporting him from a standpoint of strength, well, ser for yourself.

Coons suggested Brett Kavanaugh’s opening address was unhinged. It “went over the line” and he was clearly “belligerent”, “aggressive”, and “angry”, he said. The leftists are destroying the judge’s life and it’s hard to know what Coons doesn’t get about that.

Don’t even waste time listening to Coons. He’s just spouting the Democrat party line meant to diminish the effectiveness of the judge’s statement. They have no criticism of Ms. Blasey who was dishonest during her presentation.