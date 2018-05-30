Jeff Sessions “Is AG In Name Only, Absolutely Worthless”

Jason Chaffetz harshly criticized Jeff Sessions and many of us agree with him. He needs to go.

“Jeff Sessions is the attorney general in name only. He is absolutely worthless. The sooner the president names a new attorney general the better. He should never have recused himself. He didn’t need to in a counter-intelligence operation.”

“We have major systemic problems at the FBI and he is nowhere, nowhere on document production, nowhere on these things. I mean, you have Rod Rosenstein running the place. It’s time to get rid of Jeff Sessions, a long time ago. Should have never happened.”

President Trump agreed with Rep. Trey Gowdy, who said that POTUS was justified in being frustrated with Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe and would have benefited from hiring someone else for the job.

Many of us really liked Jeff Sessions at first, but not in his current role. He’s barely a figurehead. What he did was terrible. After he accepted the job, he recused himself the next day I think — soon after in any case. He is mostly reponsible for this out of control investigation.

A biased Rod Rosenstein is the Attorney General and only the left wants him. We voted for Republicans, not the Democrats.

TWEETS AFTER GOWDY’S REMARKS

President Trump tweeted in response to Gowdy’s remarks. The left is characterizing these tweets as insane, therefore, I must be insane. They make sense to me and if this were happening to Democrats, they’d feel the same.

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Sessions is absolutely worthless. He was good in Congress. He should run for that office once again.