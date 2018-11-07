Prior to the mid-terms, the rumor went out that the President asked Sessions’ Chief of Staff if he would assume the position of acting Attorney General. Everything then grew quiet. It has come to pass.

We really like Jeff Sessions and hope he runs for his old seat as Senator in Alabama, but the President can’t have an attorney general he doesn’t trust.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He will serve our Country well.”

It’s effective immediately.

Mr. Trump added that a “permanent replacement” for Sessions “will be nominated at a later date.” Sessions resigned at Mr. Trump’s request.

The President has every right to not trust him. If it wasn’t for Sessions, this hoax Russia-Trump probe would never have taken place and Comey’s friend Robert Mueller would not be attacking the President, abusing his authority.

We don’t ascribe any evil motives to Attorney General Sessions. He’s simply too much of a purist.

Oddly, Luther Strange tweeted this before the announcement:

WHO IS MATTHEW G. WHITAKER

From 2004 to 2009, Whitaker, 49, served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. He then ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2014, but finished well behind Joni Ernst, who went on to win the seat in the general election.

Before his political career, Whitaker attended the University of Iowa for college, business school, and law school. He was also an accomplished member of the Hawkeyes football team, and played in the 1991 Rose Bowl.

Whitaker was hired by Sessions to be his chief of staff in September 2017. The month before, he wrote an opinion article for CNN criticizing Mueller. “It is time for Rosenstein, who is the acting attorney general for the purposes of this investigation, to order Mueller to limit the scope of his investigation to the four corners of the order appointing him special counsel.”

In 2016, Whitaker wrote an article for USA Today arguing that the Justice Department should indict Hillary Clinton.

The President has praised Whitaker as a “great guy”.

JEFF SESSIONS’ LETTER HAS BEEN RELEASED

