Jennifer Lawrence Takes a Break from Acting to “Fix Our Democracy”

Jennifer Lawrence will take a break from acting in her grade B movies to “fix our democracy”. People first need to tell her we are a Republic.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” Lawrence outlined. “I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of (anti-corruption organization). Represent the US… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan (politics). It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

She is a supporter of the hard-left Women’s March and has visited schools to tell students it’s important to get politically involved.

In December, she told Oprah she has been obsessed with politics since Donald Trump won the presidency.

Another ditsy leftist Hollywood actress spreading the mantra. Just what we need!