Jerome Corsi Caught in a Mueller “Perjury Trap” — to Be Charged Soon

A friend of Roger Stone’s, Jerome Corsi expects to be charged for perjury by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. This is despite the fact that he cooperated with the Russia probe.

“I’m going to be criminally charged,” Jerome Corsi, a conservative commentator, and conspiracy theorist said during a YouTube livestream. “As of today, right now, I expect to be indicted.”

Corsi, who said he tried to cooperate with the investigation, claimed that his “mind was mush” after speaking with investigators, and alleged that they set up a “perjury trap” for him by not allowing him to see what documents and statements they were referring to during his “interrogation.”

Mueller wants to know if Corsi knew WikiLeaks had obtained emails hacked by Russian intelligence officers and if he shared the information with Roger Stone. Corsi said he made predictions just figuring it out.

He said they will send him to jail for the rest of his life because they caught him in a perjury trap.

Corsi said “to the best of my recollection”, he had not met with Assange or anyone connected to Assange.

“My crime really was that I dared to support President Trump,” he said. “Now I’m going to have to go to prison for the rest of my life because I dared to oppose the Deep State.”

This is a man in his 70s, causing no harm to anyone. Meanwhile, the Senate has agreed on a deal to ease sentencing laws. That seems ironic. Maybe we should get Martha Stewart back in jail while we’re at it. We will all feel much safer.