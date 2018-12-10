Jerome Corsi Sues Mueller for Illegal Surveillance, Orders to Lie, Leaking

Politico reported right-wing journalist Jerome Corsi has sued Robert Mueller for $350 million, $100 million for damages and $250 million for injury to his reputation. In the lawsuit, he claims that Mueller attempted to threaten Mr. Corsi into giving false testimony.

The CIA, FBI, and the National Security Agency were also named in the suit.

Corsi claims he was “directly affected and victimized by the unlawful and unconstitutional and other illegal and criminal conduct”.

Corsi filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington and NAMED MUELLER individually as a defendant. The special counsel might need a GoFundMe soon if he can sue Mueller personally.

MUELLER ET AL TRIED TO INTIMIDATE HIM INTO GIVING FALSE TESTIMONY

“In the course of his investigation, Defendant Mueller, and others on his staff at his direction have misrepresented the investigative research conducted by Plaintiff Corsi and spun the fake narrative that Plaintiff Corsi “colluded” with Russian intelligence and other services,” the lawsuit claims.

Corsi said the narrative was based on deductions he made from the facts already known.

“Based on these misrepresentations by Defendant Mueller and his leftist and Democrat partisan prosecutorial and ethically and legally conflicted staff, Defendant Mueller has threatened to indict Plaintiff Corsi and effectively put him in federal prison for the rest of his life unless Plaintiff Corsi would provide the false testimony that they demanded, even after being informed that the testimony desired would be false,” the suit says.

Mueller demanded Mr. Corsi cop to acting as a “liaison between Roger Stone and Wikileaks leader Julian Assange” to avoid a life sentence.

MUELLER’S LEAKING TO THE PRESS

Corsi also says Mueller et al leaked Grand Jury information to the press in violation of his rights. There are examples in the lawsuit.

The media is trying to dehumanize and diminish Mr. Corsi’s credibility by torching his reputation further. You won’t see an article where they don’t call him a conspiracy theorist or worse.

MUELLER’S VIOLATING HIS 4TH AMENDMENT RIGHTS

He added that he is being unlawfully surveilled.

“In this regard, Defendants Mueller, DOJ, NSA, CIA, and FBI have engaged in ongoing illegal, unconstitutional surveillance on Plaintiff Corsi, in violation of the Fourth Amendment and the USA FREEDOM Act as well targeted “PRISM” collection under Section 702 of the Foreign Sovereignties Immunity Act at the direction of Defendant Mueller.”

The author has theorized that investigators hoped that he would admit to a connection with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange. The connection would bolster their Russian collusion investigation, he believes.

A link between Corsi and Assange would make it easy to tie in President Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone, he added.

A conspiracy theorist who says he’s being threatened with indictment by Robert Mueller has filed a lawsuit accusing the special counsel of constitutional violations and leaking grand jury secrets https://t.co/2aj09Epwat — POLITICO (@politico) December 10, 2018