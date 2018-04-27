Jewish Hate Crime by Alleged Trumpster Was Something Quite Different

There are so many of these fake hate crimes by Trump supporters that we can’t keep up with them, but here is one just to remind people it’s still going on.

A non-existant Trump lover admitted to vandalizing a Jewish cemetery. Here he is:

He did a lot of damage to the cemetery on February 22, 2017. The 34-year-old Alzado Harris has been charged with felony institutional vandalism on Wednesday. He confessed.

Harris knocked over around 130 gravestones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. The estimated damage was over $30,000. The incident came at a time when bomb threats were being phoned into Jewish community centers across the country, fox2now reported.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a friend dropped Harris off near the cemetery after an argument that evening. He told authorities that he took his anger out on the monuments at Chesed Shel Emeth and was under the influence of drugs.

Law enforcement finally found him thanks to DNA left at the scene.

People at the time accused Trump supporters and the ADL wanted it prosecuted as a hate crime. The paranoia grew. As it turns out, it wasn’t a hate crime. It was a cemetery crime by a drug-addled angry man.