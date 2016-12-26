Jill Stein Is Baaack! She Has a New Demand!

The Hill is reporting that Jill Stein is not satisfied with the recount and wants the Justice Department to investigate the integrity of the U.S. electoral system, with lawyers for the former Green Party presidential candidate asking Attorney General Loretta Lynch to probe the issue.

She just won’t go away. It never ends.

Read my attorney's letter asking @LorettaLynch to investigate the nation's electoral system. https://t.co/HqogCCkbPD — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) December 23, 2016

“We write to urge the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the integrity of our nation’s election system generally, and our nation’s voting machines specifically, based on the information we discovered in the course of this representation,” reads the letter from Stein’s counsel dated Friday.

“The attempted recount process has uncovered that voting machines relied on in these states and across the country are prone to human and machine error, especially in under-resourced black and brown communities, and vulnerable to tampering and hacking,” the letter continued.

There are concerns about that in Michigan but the votes registered in error heavily favored Democrats.

“The recount also found that the states’ efforts to protect their systems may be insufficient, particularly in low-income communities and communities of color. Each of these grave concerns warrants federal intervention,” the letter added.

The recounts proved there was no widespread fraud though many of us would like the illegal immigrant vote investigated.

Jill is only 120 million votes short of defeating Donald Trump!