Jim Rybicki, John Carlin, Must Be Investigated in the DoJ/FBI Corruption Case

Jim Rybicki and John Carlin are gone but they left under the shadow of corruption. Their roles must be examined except the FBI Director praised Rybicki on his hurried way out the door and Carlin worked for a DoJ division that has no accountability whatsoever although they now spy on Americans for political reasons.

The Chief of Staff

The FBI Director’s Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, who was also Jim Comey’s Chief of Staff, just left the FBI – suddenly. Why this is interesting is because he helped refashion the infamous FBI exoneration letter of Hillary Clinton in the private server scandal. That remaking of the letter took place at the same time Trump was nominated by his party.

The letter exoneratedHillary although they knew she was guilty of “gross negligence”.

“Jim Rybicki notified me last month that he will be leaving the FBI to accept an opportunity in the corporate sector,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “While this is an exciting move for the whole Rybicki family, Jim will be dearly missed by the FBI,” he wrote.

Memos showed that at least three top FBI officials were involved in helping Comey fashion and edit the statement, including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, General Counsel James Baker and Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, the hill reported.

Rybicki is also the one who will back Jim Comey against Trump and who didn’t trust Jeff Sessions, a man he suggested was a Russian agent.

The Man Who Engineered the Spying

Most interesting is John Carlin, the once-assistant attorney general in charge of the DoJ National Security Division, an agency division that operates with no accountability or oversight.

The National Security Division (NSD) inside the DOJ is where all of the collaboration on Russia-Trump-dossier appears to have taken place. The NSD is a sub-division within the DOJ similar to the Counterintelligence Division within the FBI.

Between September and October 2016, while Carlin was still on the job and just as he left, some interesting events took place:

Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok were secretly meeting with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson.

The NSD at that time submitted the second, successful FISA application using the Steele Dossier.

The Justice Department National Security Division head John Carlin announced his intention to leave the NSD. He would have been responsible for the legal basis of the first and second FISA warrants which allowed them to spy on the Trump campaign.

The DOJ-NSD informs the FISA Court they have weaponized prior FISA warrants for political operations. They knew FISA was probing them when they confessed.

After a several months-long probe, the FISA court found in October 26, 2017 that there was widespread and illegal spying on American citizens by the NSA under Obama’s administration. Admiral Rogers resigned followed by Carlin.

When NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin left his job, the DoJ lawyers were putting the finishing touches to the information for the October 2016 Russia-Trump FISA application, using the Steele dossier in part.

The first FISA warrant which allegedly named Trump was denied in June but the FBI went back in October with an allegedly more narrow warrant not naming Trump and that was approved. It started out as warrant of a Trump Tower server that allegedly tied the Trump campaign to two banks; [sic] SVB Bank and Russia’s Alfa Bank. That was later found to have no criminal elements, but the surveillance continued anyway, with the Obama administration using national security as the excuse (702(17) surveillance).

Normally, surveillance of American citizens would not be allowed but for the fact that they could label them “agents of a foreign power.”

During the surveillance, The NSD unit under John Carlin was working in coordination with the FBI Counterintelligence Unit, which included Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok and others. DOJ Attorney and Strzok paramour Lisa Page was the intermediary between the DOJ National Security Division and he FBI Counterintelligence Division.

Strzok and Page talked of an “insurance policy”, seemingly to get Trump, and both talked of a “secret society”. The Senate has an informant who told them of off-site meetings by the secret society.

On September 26th, 2016, the National Security Division of the DOJ informed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law; and the NSD specifically informed the court they have been using FISA applications to spy on their domestic political opposition.

Former U.S. attorney, Andy McCarthy in January 2017 said he feared it “may also be an example of what I thought would never actually happen: the government pretextually using its national-security authority to continue a criminal investigation after determining it lacked evidence of crimes.”

The Agency Over Which There Is No Oversight

It looked like the NSD was confessing to cover their butts and plead incompetence, but no one can investigate them, not even the Inspector General.

Responding to a 2015 request by the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the internal watchdog they cannot investigate the National Security Division.

In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, it was basically not allowed. All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD. She blocked all oversight and has been a reliable Trump antagonist.

The Department of Justice’s own Inspector General (Michael Horowitz who opened a January 2017 investigation into the 2016 politicization of the FBI and DOJ) is not allowed to investigate anything that happens within the NSD branch of the Department of Justice.

That was not always the case.

This is all at the same time Carlin would have been involved in the FISA application and when he resigned. Carlin was the one who notified the FISA court of errors in legal filings.

Some believe Carlin set up Admiral Rogers. Rogers was the one who ordered the full 702 compliance review but Carlin notified FISA before it was completed. Rogers was trying to stop the FISA 792(17) surveillance at the time.

It was DNI James Clapper who demanded Rogers be fired. It followed Rogers meeting with Trump in November 2016 but did not notify his bosses. Trump moved his transition meetings out of Trump Tower immediately thereafter, that day or the next, for whatever reason.