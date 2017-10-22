Jimmy Carter Agrees With Trump on NFL

Jimmy Carter not only agrees with President Trump’s views on the NFL, he would like to work with him, particularly on North Korea. The former president said he would like to see the players stand for the Anthem.

The commenter was incredulous. He disagreed with Carter on that and his views on Confederate monuments but, he added, “as a Democrat we can give him a little leeway.” In other words, as long as he’s a Democrat, he gets some support.

In an interview with The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, former President Jimmy Carter said he’s eager to partner with Trump for a North Korea diplomatic mission.

While his comments about his North Korea plan were brief, Carter addressed several topics, including the Trump-Putin relationship and his disappointment of Obama’s work in the Middle East.

The 94-year old said he would go to North Korea. He has gone before without permission from the President at the time, Barack Obama.

Obama, he said, didn’t live up to his “wonderful statements”, referencing his unwillingness to talk with North Korea and stop drone attacks on Yemen.

As for the media, he had more controversial comments.

Carter said Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t bother him.

“At the Carter Center,” he told the Times, “we deal with Putin and the Russians quite frequently concerning Syria.”

He praised Trump for taking the initiative to reach out to Saudi Arabia and said the President has been under a stricter spotlight than his predecessors.

“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” Carter replied. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

He also told the Times he and his wife voted for [communist] Bernie Sanders.