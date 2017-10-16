Jimmy Kimmel Loses 30% of His Audience, Still Says “Riddance” to Republicans

Since Jimmy Kimmel has become the leftist moral arbiter of the United States and his audience viewership has gone down by 30% because of it. He says that while the loss is “not ideal”, he would do it all again “in a heartbeat”.

The former comedian known as Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged he had accepted talking points from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). He is now officially a political commentator for the left.

The CBS reporter Tracy Smith baited him during a recent interview and asked if he was okay with Republicans turning off his show. He responded in an unfortunate manner.

“I don’t say I don’t mind,” Kimmel said. “I want everyone with a television to watch the show, but if they’re so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence, then … I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway.”

“Good riddance?” Smith asked.

“Well, not good riddance, but riddance,” Kimmel said, laughing.

He’s lost 30% of his audience, perhaps that number will go up. He’s a typical drone who knows nothing and has to go to ruthless Chuck Schumer for his talking points. The Obamacare setup is unaffordable and it’s crashing and burning. As far as guns, it’s our Second Amendment and taking guns from law-abiding gun owners won’t stop the violence. We will end up like Mexico with the drug cartels owning the most guns.

Closing the borders and punishing gun crime to the fullest extent of the law would have a greater effect.