Jimmy Kimmel Sobs as He Argues Against the Constitutional Right to Bear Arms

Fresh off his role as Democrat Party leader on Obamacare, comedian, Jimmy Kimmel cried over gun rights in his monologue last night. Kimmel said we definitely could have stopped the tragedy in Las Vegas. Nothing he said would have stopped the Vegas attack. He then went into a tearful diatribe against our constitutional right to bear arms.

When will Jimmy Kimmel fight back tears for the 32 people shot in Chicago this weekend (4 died)?

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t need a gun because he has security. In fact, he just increased it because of some unknown” incidents” with Trump supporters who sent him emails or letters about his stand on healthcare. His guards are well-trained, off-duty police. But we digress.

It’s his way or the highway. The left has demanded some gun laws this week that don’t even make sense. They seem to want gun laws for the sake of laws. The left sincerely believes we have no inherent right to own guns. Our rights come from the collective.

Kimmel claimed the gun lobby runs the country. The NRA is the left’s favorite whipping boy.

The New York Times and CBS News called his monologue “emotional.” The Hill said Kimmel broke down.

The left only wants “common sense” reform. What other inherent rights should we reform with “common sense” laws?

They are probably referring to the common sense reform they want for free speech. Facebook is hiring yet another 1,000 censors to shut down people on the right. Sen. Dianne Feinstein attempted to determine who could be a journalist a few years ago. The left also seems to like campaign finance laws which are obvious infringements of speech.

They’re also not fans of privacy and have used the IRS to target Americans as well as unmasked thousands of Americans, probably for political reasons.

In truth, they are not fans of the Constitution.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh has a theory that the media is running the Democrat Party and they follow along. He might have a point. Kimmel appears to be the head of the Democratic Party.