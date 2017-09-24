Jimmy ‘Kimmel Test’ on GOP Healthcare Bill Is Actually the ‘Schumer Test’

“Am I supposed to just be quiet?”, Jimmy Kimmel cried out from the depths of Chucky Schumer’s heart. Late night host and left-wing comedian Kimmel has become the leading voice in condemning the new GOP healthcare bill, applying the ‘Kimmel test to any and every bill. It’s been a full-on deceit because he is getting his talking points from Chuck Schumer and other left-wingers.

Jimmy Kimmel, whose son was born with a heart issue, has been slamming the GOP Graham-Cassidy healthcare plan. He has been using his son’s health problem to boost his political position. He is a complete fraud who has been doing it with help from a top Democrat because late-night comedians are simply Democrat Party tools.

Kimmel has been rehashing Democratic talking points about the bill because he was speaking with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), according to the Daily Beast.

A source from Kimmel’s show told the website: “We’ve heard from and spoken to a lot of people, including Senator Schumer and the many charities and healthcare organizations that oppose this monstrous bill.”

Further, the Daily Beast report says that Schumer gave Kimmel “encouragement” to speak out against the bill. From the Daily Beast:

Jimmy Kimmel’s nightly monologues decrying Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) bill became must-see TV, as the ABC host systematically attacked both the specifics of the legislation and Cassidy himself.

Behind the scenes, the ABC star was getting an assist. Kimmel and his team were in touch with health care officials, charities and advocacy groups, multiple sources told The Daily Beast. He also was in touch with the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) who, according to a source familiar with their conversations, “provided technical guidance and info about the bill, as well as stats from various think tanks and experts on the effects of [Graham-Cassidy].”

The three episodes in which Kimmel tore apart both Cassidy—who had previously insisted that any health care bill pass a so-called “Jimmy Kimmel test”—and the bill’s specifics helped galvanize public and political opposition to the legislation. On Friday, that legislation appeared to have effectively died, at least for now, after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) announced that he would not back the measure without fuller hearings and amendments. Kimmel quickly took to Twitter to personally thank McCain for potentially tanking the legislation.

Just another fraud in a clown costume.