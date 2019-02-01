Job Numbers SKYROCKET Past Predictions! 304K Jobs Added

The U.S. economy added 304,000 jobs while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4 percent in the first month of 2019, according to Department of Labor (DOL) data released Friday.

Unemployment squeaked up to 4.0% from 3.9%. Some are reporting that federal workers were counted as unemployed, but others are saying they were not in the numbers. Four percent is considered full employment nonetheless.

This is the best job growth in January in over thirty years. This is as the Democrats are running on higher taxes, especially for the rich. Some want a marginal tax rate as high as 90% which will kill jobs and growth.

January’s numbers outpaced economists’ predictions of 170,000 jobs added, according to The Wall Street Journal. Were they way off or what?

Average hourly earnings rose by 3 cents in January following a 10 cent rise in December.

Just over 55,000 federal employees filed jobless claims during the shutdown, but those employees will have to pay back any benefits after receiving back pay from the government opening back up.

In all, it was a powerful performance at a time when economists increasingly have said they expect growth to slow in 2019. January marked 100 months in a row of positive job creation, by far the longest streak on record, CNBC reported. These numbers SKYROCKETED past their predictions.