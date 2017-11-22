Joe Barton Apologizes for Nude Photo, Graphic Messages

Republican Texas Congressman Joe Barton sent a nude photo of his genitals and a very sensual message to a woman that was first revealed by an anonymous Twitter user, Daily Mail reported.

It is probably not an “illicit” photo as tmz described it because he was separated and the relationship was consensual.

He has apologized and doesn’t plan to resign though he’s reconsidering running for office again.

He said that “While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended.”

He added, “I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.”

Barton joined the House in 1985 and is currently the longest serving Congressman from Texas.

He is the vice-chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

His Democrat opponent has already capitalized on it.

The Twitter user who posted the naked shot and graphic text claims to also have several videos of Barton masturbating and tagged the Twitter accounts of President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Texas has a law against revenge porn and if that is what this is, the person who sent it around could be in trouble.

Rep. Barton has had a tough year. His two sons were on the ball field when a crazed Bernie supporter took aim at all the Republicans.