Joe Biden Blames the “Conservative Blonde Woman” for the Shutdown

Uncle Joe, age 76 years, blamed the shutdown on “Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman.” He’s presumably talking about Ann Coulter who President Trump unfollowed on Twitter.

“Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep the government open. Then Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman says he’s losing his base, and so he’s changed his mind,” Biden told CNN on Friday, apparently referring to conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

He gets this incredible wisdom from idiot Jim Acosta.

Biden to our @randikayeCNN on Trump and the shutdown: “Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep the government open. Then Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman says he’s losing his base, and so he’s changed his mind.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 5, 2019

Biden, a former plagiarizer, is the Democrat frontrunner for the presidential ticket in 2020.

Joe Biden: “Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep the government open. Then Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman says he’s losing his base, and so he’s changed his mind.” https://t.co/3MurfQeQII pic.twitter.com/2p6OWjDnKn — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2019

Sorry, Joe, you’re wrong.

Americans, and especially his base, want the wall and they’ve been flooding the phones on Capitol Hill, haranguing the President on social media, and the President isn’t stupid. He knows he needs to come through on the wall or a fence or a formidable barrier.

JOE THE PLAGIARIZER

Biden announced his candidacy for president of the United States in June 1987 and was considered one of the potentially strongest candidates in the field. However, in September 1987, newspaper stories stated he had plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. Other allegations of past law school plagiarism and exaggerations of his academic record soon followed.

As it turned out, he was counterfeiting many of his speeches from famous people such as Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy.

Biden withdrew from the race later that month.