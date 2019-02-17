Joe Biden Mimics Obama! Trashes America on European Soil

Joe Biden described America as “an embarrassment” and its trade policies “self-defeating” at the annual Munich Security Council held on German soil.

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right,” the former vice president, plagiarizer, and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told the Munich Security Conference.

“The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly, that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”

Democrats know Obama separated far more families. That is what you do when you arrest parents for committing crimes. Biden, like the rest of them, is advocating for open borders.

If we elect Biden, we will have eight more years of Obama and we will have to continuously hear, “This is not who we are.” In the end, there will be no country left.

Biden, 76 didn’t mention Trump by name, but that’s who he means and he also means everyone on the right.

The old fool is no gentleman. He took the opportunity to blast the President and the domestic policy.

Democrats want to be sure foreigners do not cooperate with the President and give him any successes. Biden, for his part, is going to run for President.

Democrat Joe Biden in Munich: America today is “an embarrassment” pic.twitter.com/VyhmTOKkuk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 17, 2019