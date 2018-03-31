Joe Biden Wants Our Guns, Says We “Prostituted” the 2nd Amendment

In a Thursday discussion with University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann, Biden praised the “March For Our Lives” movement, which he says has reignited a debate over what gun rights should look like in the U.S., CBS News reports.

Biden Wants to Gut the 2nd Amendment

Joe Biden suggested the 2nd Amendment has been “prostituted” and we are all ignoring the “enormous damage” resulting from a bad interpretation of the law.

“I think the Second Amendment is being badly interpreted; it’s not consistent with what our founders intended,” Biden said, according to CBS News. “What’s happened here is the nation as a whole has decided it can no longer, in my view, continue to turn a blind eye to the prostitution of the Second Amendment here and can no longer turn a blind eye to the enormous damage being done not just in our schools but on our streets.”

This follows former Justice Stevens calling for a repeal of the 2nd Amendment.

“This was totally, thoroughly, spontaneously on the part of the students; there was no adult inspiration for this. They insisted and that’s why guys like me who led in the gun issue did not show up to speak. We wanted to make sure everybody knew this was a spontaneous, thoroughly spontaneous effort on the part of young people,” Biden said.

Biden can always be relied on to jump onto the popular leftist mantra of the day.