Joe Biden Will Give Senator McCain Another Award

John MccCain is getting another award. This time it’s the Liberty Medal and guess who is giving it to him? Joe Biden, the far-left former VP will present the award for McCain’s lifetime of service and sacrifice.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Chair of the National Constitution Center’s Board of Trustees, will present the award on behalf of the Center on October 16 at 7 p.m.in Philadelphia.

McCain has just returned from visiting our troops in Afghanistan with Lindsey Graham and none other that socialist Elizabeth Warren.

We all honor Senator McCain’s service to this nation and appreciate his visit to Afghanistan. But would respect him more if he admitted he is a Democrat and joined the Democratic Party.

McCain reaches across the aisle so much, he might as well stay on the other side.

Past recipients included U.S. Representative and bigot John Lewis, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Malala Yousafzai, and, ugh, Hillary Clinton.

“I’m honored to receive this year’s Liberty Medal from my dear friend and a great American leader, Joe Biden,” said Senator McCain. “It has been my greatest privilege in life to swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, beginning with my enlistment in the Navy and continuing through my service in the United States Senate. Each time I have raised my right hand, I do so with enormous weight of the people who elected me to serve. I’m grateful to the National Constitution Center for this recognition, and am humbled to join the ranks of so many past Liberty Medal recipients I greatly admire.”

“John epitomizes statesmanship,” said Vice President Biden, Chair of the National Constitution Center’s Board of Trustees. “In our over two decades serving together in the United States Senate, there were few others I could count on to be as honest, respectful, and decent as John. His heroic sacrifice for his country and dedicated service to his constituents are unquestionable and unmatched. It will truly be an honor to award the Liberty Medal – my first as Chair of the National Constitution Center’s Board of Trustees – to my very good friend, John McCain.”

“The longtime friendship and collaboration between Vice President Biden and Senator McCain exemplifies the nonpartisan spirit of the National Constitution Center,” said Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the National Constitution Center. “In these polarized times, it’s more important than ever to unite public servants of different perspectives.”