Joe Manchin Sounds Like a Republican for One Undeniable Reason

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat in a state that has turned red, sounds like a Republican sticking up for President Trump and putting down Nancy Pelosi. That’s how you know he’s running for office again this year.

Manchin is a reliable Democrat vote on every issue. When he ran the first time, he starred in an ad in which he took his nifty rifle and shot a hole through an Obamacare bill nailed to a tree. Guess what he supported in office? That’s right, gun control and Obamacare.

He’s at it again. The only question I have is does he get permission from Nancy Pelosi to say these things or is it simply understood?

Manchin wants a wall

On Sunday, after Jake Tapper on The Lead played a clip of Nancy Pelosi saying Republicans want to make America white again, Manchin responded, saying, “You know what? We don’t need that kind of rhetoric on either side. From Nancy, Paul Ryan or anybody else” said Manchin, of West Virginia. “We have the wall. We need to repair the wall. We’ll need to build more wall. We need to do whatever we can to secure the borders.”

Manchin wants a wall? Where has he been? He just realized in an election year that we need a wall.

Manchin defends President Trump

On Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, he even defended President Trump on possibly wanting to fire Robert Mueller, saying it “was New York talk.”

What Manchin said makes sense but that doesn’t mean he’s sincere. He continued: “Chuck, here’s the thing, you have a person who’s the president of the United States that has been totally in control of his life, personally and his professional. He’s been very successful. He’s been able basically to either do things incentive-wise through checks, bonuses, money or organization or organization changes, things of this sort. He’s had total control.”

“Now all of a sudden he’s understanding there’s equal branches and there’s equal powers. But also there’s checks and balances. He’s having a hard time with that. Hopefully I think that’ll all come. But right now what you hear saying and what he’s going to do. Let’s see if he moves on Rosenstein.”