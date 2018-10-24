Joe Scarborough Blames the President for Death of Khashoggi & Bombs

As some politicians are calling for Americans to come together, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is spewing his usual hate and blaming the President for the death of Jamal Khashoggi and the bombs sent out today and the one sent two days ago to George Soros.

“The unrelenting hatred churned up by Donald Trump for the two years following 2016 is dangerous,” tweeted Scarborough, a frequent and vocal Trump hater, on Wednesday. “A Washington Post columnist is dead and progressive icons are targets of bombs.”

He even blamed the President for Mr. khashoggi’s death.

He also replied to a tweet from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, in which she condemned the attacks, asking if she would condemn her father too.

Scarborough didn’t notice the hate coming from the left apparently. Scarborough famously used the shooting of Steve Scalise to bash him on gun control. One thing is certain, you aren’t allowed to disagree with the left and stick up for the Bill of Rights. Those issues have been successfully transformed into a negative by the left.

The difference between what the President says and the left is saying is he’s joking and they’re not. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. While he isn’t joking about some of the fake news outlets, it should matter that they are spreading fake news and hate daily.

OTHER NUTJOBS

The Hill reporter Brian Krassenstein said Trump might as well have sent the bombs himself. He’s an unhinged Trump hater.

Last night, Phillippe Reines appeared on Tucker’s show and blamed Trump for the bomb sent to George Soros but his cord doesn’t reach the outlet.