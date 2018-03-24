John Bolton Has Dramatic Plans for the National Security Council

A lot of people were unhappy when John Bolton was selected as National Security Advisor. Many are still angry about the Iraq War he supported and still supports unapologetically. There is, however, some very good news for Conservatives and Libertarians because he has been hired.

Bolton Will “Clean House”

The Daily Caller reports that John Bolton plans to “clean house” at the National Security Council.

That means Obama holdovers will be the first to go. All remaining leakers will follow, and those disloyal to President Trump will go, according to a Foreign Policy source.

“Bolton can and will clean house,” a former White House official told Foreign Policy.

Another official issued this warning to former Obama officials: “Everyone who was there during Obama years should start packing their shit.”

Hopefully, it will happen. People close to Bolton want the Obama people out but it will take time and he’s stuck with them for months. He will be stuck with them for the summit in May between Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Some White House watchers say Chief of Staff John Kelly might have trouble getting along with Bolton.

Originally, McMaster was planning to stay until summer but the leaking from his office hurried his departure along. McMaster is accused of leaking the information about the President’s call to Putin. The details included advice from McMaster to not do it.

Bolton and Trump had discussed staffing changes since last July when Bolton was offered the job as McMaster’s deputy, which he declined.